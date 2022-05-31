Dr. Namnum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Namnum, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Namnum, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Namnum works at
Locations
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 835-0750Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’m currently in the hospital with my mother. Dr. Namnum is just great. He takes the time to answer questions and very responsive. He explained everything and treated us with dignity and respect.
About Dr. Peter Namnum, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1770561177
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Namnum accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Namnum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Namnum has seen patients for Respiratory Management and Acidosis, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Namnum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Namnum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Namnum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.