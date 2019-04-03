Overview

Dr. Peter Namkoong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Namkoong works at Upstate OB/GYN Associates in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.