Dr. Peter Namkoong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Namkoong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Upstate Obgyn Associates PC1365 Washington Ave Ste 201, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4446
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He delivered both of my children. The first was an emergency C-section and without him I don't know what would have happened. I would recommend him to everyone. Great bedside manner and very knowledgeable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
