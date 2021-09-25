See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (57)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Nakaji works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute - Phoenix Campus in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner-university Super Specialists LLC
    755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Banner University Medical Center Phoenix - Dept of Neurosurgery
    1111 E Mcdowell 1 Rd Fl Tower, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 1 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 2 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 3 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 4 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 5 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 6 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 7 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 8 Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cysts, Adult Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst of Third Ventricle Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliosarcoma Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Dr. Nakaji is very kind, attentive, knowledgeable, and professional. He gave me a potential answer I had been searching for nearly a year and explained it well. I hope never to need surgery, but I would 100% trust Dr. Nakaji as my surgeon if I do.
    — Sep 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD
    About Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    • 1174518765
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    • UCSD Division of Neurological Surgery, Neurosurgery
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakaji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakaji works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute - Phoenix Campus in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Nakaji’s profile.

    Dr. Nakaji has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nakaji speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakaji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

