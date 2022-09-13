Dr. Peter Naas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Naas, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Naas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Naas works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hawthorne9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
Cmo1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gvo317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naas was extremely pleasant and helpful in answering any of my questions. He also has a great support staff at the Hawthorne Park location. He made my experience less stressful.
About Dr. Peter Naas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215135199
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naas has seen patients for Nausea, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Naas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.