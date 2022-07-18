Overview

Dr. Peter Muz, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Muz works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Concord, MA in Concord, MA with other offices in Ayer, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.