Dr. Peter Murr, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Murr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ.
Locations
Princeton Eye Group419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9437
The Optical Shoppe900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-9550
Usa Vein Clinics of Monroe LLC1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am an ophthalmic technician, I have worked with many different surgeons in three states. Dr Murr is a great surgeon, with integrity, good beside manners. That is the reason why I trusted my eyes for cataract surgery, results were beyond expectations
About Dr. Peter Murr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1306190665
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
