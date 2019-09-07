See All Ophthalmologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Peter Murr, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Peter Murr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. 

Dr. Murr works at Princeton Eye Group in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Eye Group
    419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-9437
  2. 2
    The Optical Shoppe
    900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 565-9550
  3. 3
    Usa Vein Clinics of Monroe LLC
    1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-8808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2019
    I am an ophthalmic technician, I have worked with many different surgeons in three states. Dr Murr is a great surgeon, with integrity, good beside manners. That is the reason why I trusted my eyes for cataract surgery, results were beyond expectations
    consuelo Riopel — Sep 07, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Murr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    NPI Number
    • 1306190665
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

