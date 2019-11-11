Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 244-3510
Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616 Directions (585) 227-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
dr. mulbury has been my dr. for 25 yrs. now. Best there is, not only a great dr. but a great people person with a wonderful sense of humor.
About Dr. Peter Mulbury, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mulbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulbury has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulbury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.