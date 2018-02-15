See All Dermatologists in Independence, MO
Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.

Dr. Muelleman works at Affiliated Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinics in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinics
    19101 E Valley View Pkwy Ste A, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-1830
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centerpoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Telogen Effluvium

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 15, 2018
    Dr. Muelleman is caring and thorough. Excellent care and awesome staff. He doesn't rush through your appointment.
    Independence mo — Feb 15, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD
    About Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962426841
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muelleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muelleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muelleman works at Affiliated Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinics in Independence, MO. View the full address on Dr. Muelleman’s profile.

    Dr. Muelleman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muelleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muelleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muelleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muelleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muelleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

