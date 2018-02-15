Dr. Muelleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD
Dr. Peter Muelleman, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.
Affiliated Dermatology and Skin Cancer Clinics19101 E Valley View Pkwy Ste A, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 478-1830Wednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pm
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Muelleman is caring and thorough. Excellent care and awesome staff. He doesn't rush through your appointment.
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Muelleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muelleman has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Telogen Effluvium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muelleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muelleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muelleman.
