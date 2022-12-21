Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mowschenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB is a General Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare Brookline1180 Beacon St Ste 6B, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 735-8868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
I cannot say enough, how good an experience I have had with Dr. Mowschenson and his entire staff, from my first visit that was a consult/workup to my surgery . It has been 10 days since I had thyroid surgery. Dr. Mowschenson and his staff did a wonderful job. Easy communication all my questions through calls,texts or emails were answered on short time. Dr. Mowschenson personally answered all my questions and explained everything and assured me along the way. The surgery day all staff was very professionally everything went smoothly all things explained. After the surgery pain was minimal my recovery was good. You can be rest assured that you will receive high quality, excellent care. I highly recommend Dr. Mowschenson and his entire staff. I will definitely refer anyone i care about
About Dr. Peter Mowschenson, MB
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871671040
- Beth Israel Hosp Harvard
- Guys Hospital
- KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
