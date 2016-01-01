Dr. Peter Motel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Motel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Motel, MD is a internal medicine specialist in Phoenixville, PA. Dr. Motel completed a residency at Jefferson Univ Affil Hosps, Dermatology Temple Univ Hosp, Dermatology Albert Einstein Med Ctr, Internal Medicine. He currently practices at Phoenixville Valley Forge Dermatology Associates. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Motel is board certified in Internal Medicine.
Locations
Phoenixville Valley Forge Dermatology Associates1260 Valley Forge Rd Ste 101, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (267) 354-1440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Peter Motel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Univ Affil Hosps, Dermatology Temple Univ Hosp, Dermatology Albert Einstein Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Motel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motel.
