Dr. Peter Morrison, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Morrison, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 919 Westfall Rd Ste C220, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 341-7500
-
2
Ur Medicine Speech Pathology At East River Road200 E River Rd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 275-2808
-
3
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Morrison, DO
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1679849632
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
