Dr. Peter Morris, MD

Oncology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Peter Morris, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Morris works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Hospital
    8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 399-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Excision of Cervix
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Excision of Cervix

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2019
    Dr. Morris was part of a team of doctors that saved my life! He is a caring and kind doctor.
    B Severson-Kucera — Sep 03, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Morris, MD

    • Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912962994
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • U Okla
    • U NM
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

