Overview

Dr. Peter Morris, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.