Dr. Peter Morgenstern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Morgenstern works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.