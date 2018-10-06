See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Setauket, NY
Dr. Peter Morelli, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Morelli, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    4 Technology Dr, Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Ventricular Septal Defect
ADHD and-or ADD
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac Imaging
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Angiogram
Dizziness
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overweight
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Table Testing
Transposition of Great Arteries
Treadmill Stress Test
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmias
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Conduct Disorder
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Diabetes Type 1
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Ebstein's Anomaly
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Kawasaki Disease
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nausea
Neonatal Bradycardia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pericarditis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Raynaud's Disease
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Systemic Vasculitis
Third Degree Heart Block
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Atresia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Truncus Arteriosus
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2018
    Dr. Morelli was as good as it gets! Sweet, informative and patient! I highly recommend!
    — Oct 06, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Morelli, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245272491
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Binghamton University
