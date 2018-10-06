Dr. Peter Morelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Morelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Morelli, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4 Technology Dr, Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morelli was as good as it gets! Sweet, informative and patient! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Morelli, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245272491
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morelli has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morelli speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morelli.
