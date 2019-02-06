Overview

Dr. Peter Montgomery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville.



Dr. Montgomery works at SSM Health in Wentzville, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.