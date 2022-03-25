Dr. Peter Molloy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Molloy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Molloy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
BHS Benbrook Gastroenterology Associates104 Technology Dr Ste 202, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 391-0654
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Malloy took time to talk with me and reviewed my symptoms and previous medication history. Highly recommend!
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912995168
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
