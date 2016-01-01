See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Overview

Dr. Peter Mollica, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Mollica works at Brookdale Family Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Optometry PC
    1110 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 649-5519
    Pierre Toussaint Famly Hlth Ctr
    1110 Eastern Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 735-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Peter Mollica, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1285683508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mollica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mollica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mollica works at Brookdale Family Care Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mollica’s profile.

    Dr. Mollica has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mollica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mollica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mollica.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mollica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mollica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

