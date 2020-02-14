See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Moley, MD

Sports Medicine
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Moley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Moley works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1918
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Steven B. Haas MD PC
    541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1918
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 12:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:15pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:30pm
  3. 3
    Stephen Massimi MD PC
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 705-2120
  4. 4
    429 E 75th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(20)
Feb 14, 2020
It's really beyond my comprehension that these patients leaving negative reviews, who are in pain, act like it's the doctors fault they dont get better. Listen to him, I've seen him myself over the yrs as have my friends and family all who were not disappointed. Sure I had to work HARD at Physical Therapy but under Dr. Moleys guidance I was able to regain strength in my low back and hip muscles because of his attention to detail and making sure any other specialists he referred me to did what was appropriate. He is a Super Hero and a great Physiatrist!
JN — Feb 14, 2020
About Dr. Peter Moley, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205993409
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Moley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Moley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

38 patients have reviewed Dr. Moley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

