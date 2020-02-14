Dr. Peter Moley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Moley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Moley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1918Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Steven B. Haas MD PC541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1918Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:15pmWednesday7:30am - 12:15pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-2120
- 4 429 E 75th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1918
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It's really beyond my comprehension that these patients leaving negative reviews, who are in pain, act like it's the doctors fault they dont get better. Listen to him, I've seen him myself over the yrs as have my friends and family all who were not disappointed. Sure I had to work HARD at Physical Therapy but under Dr. Moleys guidance I was able to regain strength in my low back and hip muscles because of his attention to detail and making sure any other specialists he referred me to did what was appropriate. He is a Super Hero and a great Physiatrist!
About Dr. Peter Moley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205993409
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Moley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moley.
