Dr. Peter Mohai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mohai, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mohai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Mohai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Swedish Orthopedic Institute Pharmacy601 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohai?
Outstanding physician! Very pleased with everything he has done for me and my treatment of something associated with RA.
About Dr. Peter Mohai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1831185966
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohai works at
Dr. Mohai has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.