Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Locations
Griffey Eyecare & Laser Center204 Carmichael Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 410-9500Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitrov is very professional and is excellent at what he does, also all of the staff is very efficient and explaines everything that is going to take place.
About Dr. Peter Mitrev, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902859374
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University / New England Med Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitrev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitrev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitrev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitrev has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitrev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitrev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitrev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitrev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitrev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.