Overview

Dr. Peter Mitchell, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Mitchell works at Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.