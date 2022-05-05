Overview

Dr. Peter Minich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Queen's University, Kingston,Canada and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Minich works at Multicare Urology Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.