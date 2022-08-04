Dr. Peter Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Miller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland Medical School|University of Maryland Medical School and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Specialists8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 270, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 445-9393Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Colon & Rectal Specialists Inc7605 Forest Ave Ste 308, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 392-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I went to Dr. Miller with a severe fissure that would not go away, we decided on surgery and it completed fixed my issue. I'd been in pain for months and Dr. Miller's treatment has finally given me relief. He was knowledgeable and personable throughout the entire process, I could not recommend Dr. Miller highly enough.
About Dr. Peter Miller, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881823821
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri|Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center|SAINT ELIZABETH MEDICAL CENTER|Saint Elizabeth's Med Center Tufts University School Of Med Massachusetts|Saint Elizabeth's Med Center Tufts University School Of Med Massachusetts
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland Medical School|University of Maryland Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.