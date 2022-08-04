Overview

Dr. Peter Miller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland Medical School|University of Maryland Medical School and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Colon & Rectal Specialists in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.