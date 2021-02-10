Dr. Peter Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Miller, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Plymouth, IN. They completed their fellowship with INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1919 Lake Ave Ste 107B, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 272-5347
-
2
Legacy Vein Clinic611 E Douglas Rd Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 272-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Hoosier Healthcare Network
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is a very talented and trustworthy physician. He performed a liver biopsy on me and I was very confident in his skills and comforted by his mannerism.
About Dr. Peter Miller, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1295991081
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
