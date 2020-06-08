Overview

Dr. Peter Milder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Milder works at Christus Provider Network in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.