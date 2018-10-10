Overview

Dr. Peter Milburn, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Milburn works at Dermatology in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rash and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.