Dr. Peter Milburn, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr Milburn is unbelievable his manner and his caring for his patients are impeccable ! He calls you the next day, regardless how minor the surgery he performs on you! He is easy to talk to and allows you the time to talk to him. But while researching for a dermatologist here it took me two weeks to get past all the bad reviews I was coming up with, especially the office of these Doctors? Well the Dr and the office women are impeccable in all they do! This is the place to be!
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Colum-Presby-St Lukes
- SUNY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
