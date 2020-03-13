See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New Port Richey, FL
Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Tampa General Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Mikhail works at Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
    7657 Cita Ln Unit 101, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital
  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Thoracentesis

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Aortic Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bacterial Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Shunting Procedures With or Without Aortic Repair or Coronary Anomaly Repair Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Fetal Left Ventricular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mini-Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multi-Arterial Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Words do not adequately express the life-saving care received from Dr. Mikhail in the ER, operating room, and continued care during my medical (heart) crisis in 2019. He was a "stand in" for a doctor at The Joplin (MO) Freeman Heart and Vascular Institute. I am thankful and grateful for his expertise, his compassion, and excellent follow through. Wish he was a permanent treating doctor here.
    M. Kilby — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518030535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mikhail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mikhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mikhail works at Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mikhail’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

