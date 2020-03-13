Overview

Dr. Peter Mikhail, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Tampa General Hospital and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Mikhail works at Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.