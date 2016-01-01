Dr. Peter Mihalakakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihalakakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mihalakakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mihalakakos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine & General Surgery Joliet330 Madison St Ste 104, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-3440Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
AMITA Health Medical Group General Surgery Plainfield16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (815) 725-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Mihalakakos, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1720022031
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Mc
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihalakakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihalakakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihalakakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihalakakos has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihalakakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mihalakakos speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihalakakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalakakos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihalakakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihalakakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.