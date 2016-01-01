Overview

Dr. Peter Mihalakakos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Mihalakakos works at AMITA Health Medical Group Family Medicine & General Surgery Joliet in Joliet, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.