Dr. Peter Merrill, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Merrill, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Merrill, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Merrill works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Podiatric Medical Specialists2163 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-0800
-
2
Oro Valley Dermatology12460 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 110, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 575-0800
-
3
Associated Dermatologists PC1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 131, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 575-0800
-
4
TLC HealthCare Wound Specialists6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 111, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 469-8168
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merrill?
Great office -kind staff - Dr Merrill explained everything and my biopsy was not painful- made a less than pleasant time less anxious for me- They work to get you in for emergencies which is nice
About Dr. Peter Merrill, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1699099978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merrill works at
Dr. Merrill has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Merrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.