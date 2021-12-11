Overview

Dr. Peter Merkle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Merkle works at Peter F Merkle MD PA in Pompano Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

