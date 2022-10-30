Overview

Dr. Peter Menger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Menger works at Peter L. Menger M.d. PC in Glendale, NY with other offices in Franklin Square, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.