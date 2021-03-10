Dr. Peter Mencel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mencel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mencel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Mencel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical Academy, Wroclaw and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Hematology and Oncology19 Davis Ave Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 528-0760
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty1707 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 528-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and concerned. Worked hard to save me in 2013-`2014. A man with deep feelings.
About Dr. Peter Mencel, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Medical Academy, Wroclaw
- Medical Oncology
