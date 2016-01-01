See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Peter Meis, MD

Psychiatry
2 (4)
Dr. Peter Meis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Providence St. Peter Hospital and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Meis works at Geropsychiatric Center in Seattle, WA.

    Geropsychiatric Center
    1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133

Group Psychotherapy
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Group Psychotherapy
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Peter Meis, MD

  Psychiatry
  English
  Male
  1326273632
  OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
  Psychiatry
  St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  Providence St. Peter Hospital
  UW Medical Center - Northwest

Dr. Meis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Meis works at Geropsychiatric Center in Seattle, WA.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Meis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

