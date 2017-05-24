Overview

Dr. Peter McLeay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McLeay works at Heartland Cardiology in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.