Dr. Peter McLeay, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter McLeay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Heartland - Chicago Plaza7804 CHICAGO PLZ, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 991-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLeay is a great physician. We first met about 20 years ago when he was my dad's cardiologist. Dad was in his mid-60s and not expected to make 70. Thanks to to wonderful care from Dr. McLeay and his staff Dad will celebrate his 85th birthday this fall I became a patient 10 years ago after a heart attack. He is caring, interested, involved and thorough. I feel like we're part of the Heartland Cardiology family.
About Dr. Peter McLeay, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144328022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeay has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeay.
