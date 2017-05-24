See All Interventional Cardiologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Peter McLeay, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter McLeay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McLeay works at Heartland Cardiology in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland - Chicago Plaza
    7804 CHICAGO PLZ, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2017
    Dr. McLeay is a great physician. We first met about 20 years ago when he was my dad's cardiologist. Dad was in his mid-60s and not expected to make 70. Thanks to to wonderful care from Dr. McLeay and his staff Dad will celebrate his 85th birthday this fall I became a patient 10 years ago after a heart attack. He is caring, interested, involved and thorough. I feel like we're part of the Heartland Cardiology family.
    Shelby, IA — May 24, 2017
    About Dr. Peter McLeay, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144328022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter McLeay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLeay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLeay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLeay works at Heartland Cardiology in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. McLeay’s profile.

    Dr. McLeay has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

