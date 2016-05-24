Overview

Dr. Peter McKeown, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of Queensland, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. McKeown works at University Heart Surgeon in Knoxville, TN with other offices in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.