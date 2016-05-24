See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Peter McKeown, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter McKeown, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of Queensland, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. McKeown works at University Heart Surgeon in Knoxville, TN with other offices in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Vascular Surgeons Pllc
    1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E260, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-6955
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group Cardiology
    1406 W 5th St Ste 303, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 862-9280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph London
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2016
    I had emergency open heart surgery and was very fortunate to have Dr. McKeown covering for the local CT surgeon. He is an excellent surgeon, great bedside manner, and treated me like a family member. He took time to explain everything and was never in a hurry. He sat down and charted on the computer in my room. He gave me his personal cell number to call if I needed anything while in the hospital and checked on me 3 times a day. I recovered exceptionally well and staff were very impressed.
    Jimmie S. in Owensboro, KY — May 24, 2016
    About Dr. Peter McKeown, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699737494
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • Harley St Clin/Harefield Br
    Internship
    • Royal Brisbane Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Queensland, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery
