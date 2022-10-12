Dr. Peter McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McGuire, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter McGuire, MD is a Pulmonologist in Middletown, NJ. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. McGuire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Middletown Sleep Disorders Center LLC2 Leonardville Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (732) 842-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuire?
Dr McGuire is not only knowledgeable, he explains well and takes as long as you need to listen. He's caring and a brilliant doc. His new receptionist, Melissa, is kind, wonderful and very helpful! Great office! So happy that they were recommended to me!
About Dr. Peter McGuire, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1801087382
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuire works at
Dr. McGuire has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.