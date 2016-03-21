Overview

Dr. Peter McGannon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. McGannon works at Center for Behavioral Health in Independence, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.