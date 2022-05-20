See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7701 W Aspera Blvd Ste 102, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 248-2103
  2. 2
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 865-5555
  3. 3
    Arrowhead
    18699 N 67th Ave Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Desert West Obgyn
    5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 298-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis of the Elbow

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2022
    The first week of Feb 2022 I ruptured my disc in the L5 region which put me in a wheelchair then I progressed to a walker and finally could walk unaided for short distances (30 yards). Two days after Dr. McCunniff performed a laminectomy I could walk a 3/4 mile loop through my neighborhood. Now, 4 weeks after surgery, I can sleep through the night without pain waking me up and I am walking between 1.25 mi to 1.75 mi every morning without pain . Dr. McCunniff is a good listener, patient with answering questions, and best of all was able to fix me.
    George — May 20, 2022
    Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD
    About Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760802565
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter McCunniff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCunniff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCunniff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCunniff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCunniff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCunniff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCunniff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCunniff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

