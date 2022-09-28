See All Cardiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD

Cardiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.

Dr. McCullough works at HeartPlace in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HeartPlace Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital-BHVH
    3409 Worth St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 841-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Secondary Hypertension
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. McCullough is one trustworthy doctor you rarely find anywhere in this world. He speaks truth and tell you exactly what happen about your conditions and what to do about it. He is not selling buying propaganda and very professional and knowledgable on what he is doing. The best doctor/cardiologist you will ever find. Do not go anywhere else ! I highly recommend Dr.McCullough to be your doctor.* 5STARS*
    SS — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Peter McCullough, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386604700
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
