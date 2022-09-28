Dr. Peter McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
HeartPlace Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital-BHVH3409 Worth St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246
Hospital Affiliations
Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCullough is one trustworthy doctor you rarely find anywhere in this world. He speaks truth and tell you exactly what happen about your conditions and what to do about it. He is not selling buying propaganda and very professional and knowledgable on what he is doing. The best doctor/cardiologist you will ever find. Do not go anywhere else ! I highly recommend Dr.McCullough to be your doctor.* 5STARS*
About Dr. Peter McCullough, MD
Cardiology
34 years of experience
English
- 1386604700
Education & Certifications
U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Baylor University
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
