Overview

Dr. Peter McCann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. McCann works at Eye Care Assoc in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.