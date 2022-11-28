Dr. Peter McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter McAllister, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter McAllister, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
New England Institute for Neurology and Headache30 Buxton Farm Rd Ste 230, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 914-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McAllister represents the best of his profession - he is knowledgeable, advances the neurology field through his research, and is supportive of his patients.
About Dr. Peter McAllister, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1033176896
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospitals
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
