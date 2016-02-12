Dr. Peter Mazzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mazzone, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mazzone, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Mazzone works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8964Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazzone?
I just finished having a nodule tagged by Dr. Mazzone He is willing to listen to your needs and supports them. Dr. Mazzone makes you feel special. He is truly an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Peter Mazzone, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033173554
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzone works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.