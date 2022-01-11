Overview

Dr. Peter Mazzaglia, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Mazzaglia works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.