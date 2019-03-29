Overview

Dr. Peter Mavrelis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mavrelis works at Internal Medicine Associates in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Hobart, IN, Crown Point, IN and Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.