Dr. Peter Matthews, MD
Dr. Peter Matthews, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with University Cincinnati
San Tan Internal Medicine, Pllc4135 S Power Rd Ste 120, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 985-8478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Accurate Urology1234 S Power Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 380-7897
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Matthews has been my urologist for 6 years, a cancer diagnosis and at least 3 ( maybe 4) biopsies.He’s the most caring and careful doctor I’ve ever seen. I took my wife to MD Anderson in Houston Texas for over 3 years and she never had the luck to get a Doc as good as Doc Matthews. My case is a tough one. The decisions between active surveillance and treatment are difficult decisions and they are my decisions. Doctor Matthews helps me through this tough call each and every time. He is a v
- Urology
- English
- 1184625832
- University Cincinnati
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
