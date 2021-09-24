Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattei IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Locations
Carolina Skin Care, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology125 Fox Hollow Rd Ste 210, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Previous comment about Dr. Mattei being released from Pinehurst Surgical is incorrect. It was his decision to leave and start his own practice. Thank you Dr. Mattei.
About Dr. Peter Mattei IV, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1013195759
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- William and Mary
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattei IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattei IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattei IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattei IV has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattei IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattei IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattei IV.
