Dr. Peter Matsuura, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Matsuura works at RUTH H MATSUURA INC in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.