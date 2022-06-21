Dr. Peter Mathern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Mathern, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Mathern, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universita Karlova and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.
Flagstaff - Medical Oncology & Hematology1329 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 773-2260
- Flagstaff Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathern?
Another doctor referred me to Dr. Mathern for blood monitoring and treatment. The front desk made no attempt at a hello or any warm greeting that you might expect, especially in an office treating cancer. They accepted my referral papers and without even looking at them told me that he was back from vacation, therefore behind and I’d be lucky to see him in three weeks. My condition required immediate and frequent lab work. It doesn’t appear that there is any interest in accepting new patients.
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Czech, German, Russian and Slovak
- 1316995699
- National Institues Of Health In Bethesda Maryland
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt U Med Sch
- Universita Karlova
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Mathern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathern has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathern speaks Czech, German, Russian and Slovak.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathern.
