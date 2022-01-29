Dr. Peter Masny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Masny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They graduated from University of Copenhagen, Denmark and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Colorado
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- University of Copenhagen, Denmark
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Dr. Masny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Masny using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Masny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masny speaks Danish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Masny. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.