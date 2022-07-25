Dr. Peter Marzek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Marzek, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Marzek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
Bosshardt and Marzek Plastic Surgery Associates1879 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-0079
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Marzek for a facelift procedure. He took his time and answered all my questions, made me feel at ease. After the procedure, he called me to make sure I was ok and answered my calls when I had a question. I am very happy with my results and would recommend Dr. Marzek to anyone for anything they are considering. He also has an amazing team that go beyond to help you on your journey. I will definitely go to Dr. Marzek for any and all future procedures I choose.
About Dr. Peter Marzek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336171388
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University Ky College Med
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marzek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marzek speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzek.
