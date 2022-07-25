See All Plastic Surgeons in Tavares, FL
Dr. Peter Marzek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Marzek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Marzek works at Plastic Surgery Center-Lake Cty in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bosshardt and Marzek Plastic Surgery Associates
    1879 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 742-0079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    
    About Dr. Peter Marzek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336171388
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ky College Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Marzek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marzek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marzek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marzek works at Plastic Surgery Center-Lake Cty in Tavares, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marzek’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

